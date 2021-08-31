Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

