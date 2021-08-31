Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. 251,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,539. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.