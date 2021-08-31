Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Up 3.6%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

