Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 257,396 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.5% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.94% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $29,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.