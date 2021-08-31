Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 38,753 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.30% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 118,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,370. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

