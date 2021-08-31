Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 7,612 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $323.04. 75,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $327.44. The company has a market cap of $230.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

