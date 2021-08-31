Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 57,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

