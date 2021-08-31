Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 19,178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

