Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 207,126 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 116.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,126 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 1.04% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.