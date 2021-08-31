Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 266,438 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $57,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 261,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,938 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

