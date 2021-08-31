Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 6,145 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $815.58. 47,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $746.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.55. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $816.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

