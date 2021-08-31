Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 86,735 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $380.05. 1,616,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,807,236. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

