Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 304,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,522. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

