Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 656,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,246. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

