Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 280,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

