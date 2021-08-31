Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $19.03 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,590 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. 387,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,444. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $108.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

