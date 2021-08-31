Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $22.53 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $237.57. 93,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

