Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $22.92 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.10. 422,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

