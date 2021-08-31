Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $66.59 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,562 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $229.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. The company has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

