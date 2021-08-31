Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,080,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,280,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,226,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,994,343,000 after buying an additional 70,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,900.01. 31,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,919.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,632.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,366.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

