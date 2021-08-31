Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327,434. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

