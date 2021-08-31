Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 13,490 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $381.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

