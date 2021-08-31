Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,762 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $985,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $672,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,664,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $793,720,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $498.56. 64,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.59 and its 200 day moving average is $469.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.