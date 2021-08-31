Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 400,587 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,587 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 1.56% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,848,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 126,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,158. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

