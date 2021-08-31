Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,811 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,133,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $$91.46 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,160. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.45 and a 52-week high of $91.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48.

