Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,799 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

