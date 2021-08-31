Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,516. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

