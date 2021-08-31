Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511,767 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $50,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. 449,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

