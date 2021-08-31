Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 149,016 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,016 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 331,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

