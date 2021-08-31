Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 25,083 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $67,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

