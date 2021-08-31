Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 35,675 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,675 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

GS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $413.43. 82,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

