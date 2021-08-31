Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,225. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

