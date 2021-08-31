Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 38.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,919.91. 40,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,405.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

