BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in August

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDORY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 225,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,811. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

