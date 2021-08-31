Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 504,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,215,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.69.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.