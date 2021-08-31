Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 504,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,215,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.69.
SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.
The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
