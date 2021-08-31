Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $124.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.58 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

