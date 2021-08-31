Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $132,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 1,908,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $351.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

