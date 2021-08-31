Bank of America Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $385.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $480.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.91.

ZM traded down $54.09 on Tuesday, hitting $293.41. 931,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.29 and its 200 day moving average is $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

