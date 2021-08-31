Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $21.96

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.69. Baozun shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 6,920 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.