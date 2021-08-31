Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 260,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The company has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

