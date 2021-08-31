Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.04. Barings BDC shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

