Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.