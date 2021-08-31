Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.