Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Critical Survey

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 1.23 $50.09 million $0.65 17.43 Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Energy Services Reunited and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 1 0 3.00 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.70%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 5.40% 6.01% 3.41% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers well testing services, drilling services and rental, fishing and remediation, drilling and workover rigs, wireline logging services, turbines drilling, directional drilling, slickline services, and drilling fluids. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.