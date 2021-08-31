Basid Coin (BASID) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.68 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $68.68 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,185,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

