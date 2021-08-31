Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises approximately 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 5,207,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

