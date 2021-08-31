Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $563.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

