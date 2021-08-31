Bbva USA Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 209,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,300. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

