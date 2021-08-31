Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 6,919 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $941.70. 8,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,517. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $893.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $830.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

