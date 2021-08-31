Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 75,839 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 740,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

